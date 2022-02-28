93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Draya Michele took to Instagram today to give us fashion gals when she posed in a high fashion ensemble that we love!

In an Instagram carousel, the reality star and social media influencer wore a black, cut-out Cou Cou dress and paired the look with fierce, thigh high pointed-toe Mugler x Jimmy Choo boots. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing small gold hoop earrings in her ears and a few rings on her fingers. She wore her hair in a high, slicked-back bun and served face as she posed for her impromptu IG photoshoot.

“ Bad kitty,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

But this wasn’t the only time this month that the Mint Swim designer sent the Internet into a frenzy. Just a few weeks ago, she took to the platform to show off her bikini body when she posed in a neon pink and orange two-piece beach look that featured a criss-cross keyhole crop top and matching skirt. The skirt featured a thigh-high slit with circle detailing at the waist to show off her toned legs and thighs while the crop-top showed off the beauty’s toned abs. For this look, she also wore her hair in a slicked-back braid and rocked minimal jewelry for the sexy beach look.

Check it out below.

We’re just loving Draya’s style lately!

Draya Michele Poses On Instagram In Mugler x Jimmy Choo Boots was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

