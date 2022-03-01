Watch: Fans Are Most Excited To See Mama Joyce In Bravo’s Upcoming Reality Series ‘Kandi & The Gang

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Kandi Burruss-Tucker is taking her talents back to Bravo in another reality tv drama Kandi & The Gang. The series follows her and her restaurant staff behind the scenes at their famed Atlanta hot spot. Fans are most excited to see Kandi’s mom, Mama Joyce each week on the new series.

As seen on Season 9 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, the first Old Lady Gang restaurant was opened in March 2017. Then, in October 2018, Old Lady Gang Concessions debuted in the State Farm Arena, which hosts concerts and is home to the Atlanta Hawks. The Atlanta restaurant serves up delicious soul food dishes and Kandi & The Gang will follow their innerworkings running the successful business while juggling the colorful cast of characters who work there.

In the first-look trailer, fans can catch some of the larger-than-life personalities included in the cast and how they balance the restaurant and their personal lives.

The official show description:

Kandi & the Gang chronicles Kandi, Todd and OLG’s dynamic staff as they face a much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities and personal lives. After being hit with a myriad of obstacles, Kandi and Todd step in with a plan to turn the tide. With tensions rising as family members don’t perform up to standards, a little tough love and a lot of restructuring will shake things up with the staff, whether they’re ready for it or not.

Fans are stoked to see Mama Joyce back on their television screens, so much that she is currently trending on social media.

Catch the debut of Kandi & The Gang this Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Watch the first-look trailer below.

