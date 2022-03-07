93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Monday and the money don’t stop! Our favorite girl, Jini Thorton is helping you find the best deals when it comes to common health essentials like prescription eyewear and contacts and even how to properly shop around for the best price in medical procedures.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Money Mondays: Jini Thorton’s Tips On Saving For Health Essentials was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: