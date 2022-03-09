Chris Brown Drops Receipts Of Rape Accuser Saying He Was The Best D**k She Had Days After The Alleged Assault

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Brown is tired of the drama and decided to drop receipts!

Recently we reported that Chris Brown was hit with a $20 million-dollar lawsuit when Jane Doe, who is an alleged choreographer, dancer, and model accused the R&B superstar of sexual assault. She claimed that he drugged and raped her on a yacht on Diddy’s property in Miami around December 2020. Well, the singer just released text messages and voice notes from the accuser that may prove that the situation went differently than reported.

In initial reports, the woman says she was invited to hang out with the “Iffy” singer via FaceTime, and once she got there the artist offered her a mixed drink, and once he filled her cup a second time she felt “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.” She claimed that Brown went from giving her advice about the music industry and being “friendly” with her to attacking her within minutes of their encounter and wouldn’t let her leave the room.

Jane Doe claims she felt “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep.” She then details that Chris closed the room door, took her bikini bottoms off, and began to kiss her. She says she asked Chris to stop but he persisted and raped her. The woman said that not only did Chris ejaculate inside her and announce when he was “done” but also forced her to take a Plan B. She then filed $20 million in damages for the alleged rape saying that it caused her severe emotional distress.

According to Radar Online, Miami police got a hold of the text messages between Brown and Jane Doe where she sent unsolicited nude photos, continuously texted him asking to meet up, and told him he was the “best dick” she ever had. In the lawsuit, the woman said Chris forced her to take a Plan B bill days after the hook-up when the text thread shows that he suggested she take one to avoid the possible pregnancy in which she agreed.

“I definitely didn’t bust inside ya…just was hella faded so I wanted to be sure,” Chris said and the woman replied with, “Oh shit ok I will.”

Reports state that she then moved to Los Angeles shortly after hooking up with Brown, and tried to meet up with him again at least four times in the last year.

Chris released the alledged voice note from the woman in the texts on his Instagram story in hopes that he would avoid being dragged on social media for the claims.

“No more dragging me through the mud,” he wrote on his story. “CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE [cap]. Now let’s see if the media will keep that same energy they had trying to destroy me, to run the real story.”

“Me and my team are taking legal action on this situation,” he added. “You don’t play with people lives like that.”

In a statement sent to HipHopDX, Brown’s attorney George Vrabeck of Vrabeck Adams & Co. Inc. said he intended “to hold ALL parties accountable so that we might begin to eradicate this behavior from our society. Our client deserves justice. The same justice that all victims of sexual abuse deserve.”

Chris Brown’s publicist also stated that the singer didn’t want to address the case via social media but feels text messages speak for themselves.

