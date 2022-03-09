One & Done: Carson Wentz Traded To The Washington Commanders For Two Picks

The Indianapolis Colts have traded Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reports the Colts will receive the Commanders 2022 and 2023 third-round picks for the 29-year-old signal-caller. The 2023 pick can turn into a second-round pick if incentives are met.
Wentz, who was traded by the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 first-round pick to the Colts came in with high expectations. The Colts were expected by many to contend for the AFC South crown with Wentz joining star running back Jonathan Taylor, however, the team failed to make the playoffs after a 9-8 season.
The Colts lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-11 in the final game of the 2021 season. A will against the Jaguars, who owned the worst record in the NFL would have sent the Colts to the playoffs.
Wentz’s only season with Indy included throwing 3,563 passing yards with a 62.4 completion percentage, 27 passing touchdowns, and 7 interactions. The Colts do not have a pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft so they will look to a free agency class that features former high first-round picks Marcus Mariota, Mitchell Trubisky, and Jameis Winston.
RELATED: Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz Donates $250K to Haiti Earthquake Relief Fund
RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Draft Pick Kwity Paye Tells Mother She’s Retired During The NFL Draft [Watch]
Meet The Rookies: Here Are The Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Picks
Meet The Rookies: Here Are The Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Picks
1. Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End Kwity PayeSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Kwity Paye Highlights2 of 14
3. Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo OdeyingboSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. Dayo Odeyingbo Highlights4 of 14
5. Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End Kylen GransonSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Kylen Granson Highlights6 of 14
7. Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety Shawn DavisSource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Shawn Davis Highlights8 of 14
9. Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback Sam EhlingerSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. Sam Ehlinger Highlights10 of 14
11. Round 7, Pick 229: Charleston Wide Receiver Mike Strachan
11 of 14
12. Mike Strachan Highlights12 of 14
13. Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard Will FriesSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. Will Fries Highlights14 of 14
One & Done: Carson Wentz Traded To The Washington Commanders For Two Picks was originally published on hot963.com