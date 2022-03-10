Diva’s Daily Dirt: Nick Cannon Show & The Real Gets Canceled?

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Nick Cannon Show Canceled After Just Six Months

Looks like Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show is getting the boot after just six months! Reports say the reason behind the cancellation is just that the “show showed no signs of growth.”

Do remember Mr. Wild N Out snagged the daytime gig after impressing producers when he filled in for daytime talk show queen Wendy Williams in her long absence. Some reports alleged that the production staff at the Cannon show were already looking for new jobs because the outlook seemed a bit blurry for the struggling show. According to the numbers, Cannon show picked up just 400,000 viewers, making it the lowest-rated talk show at the time. Keep in mind that Wendy Williams’ show averages 600,000.

Mr. Cannon didn’t seem too bothered by todays news, he spoke candidly about his short-lived talk show hosts experience:

Meanwhile, the Cannon bag never stops. You can catch Nick hosting Fox’s The Mask Singer as well as his new radio Morning show coming soon.

Is ‘THE REAL’ Talk Show Getting Canceled Too?

According to TheJasmineBrand, daytime television show ‘The Real’ is about to get the axe!

The show, currently hosted by singer Adriennde Bailon, comedian Loni Love, Jeezy’s wife Jeannie Mai and actress and RHOBH actress Garcelle Beauvais reportedly may be getting the boot due to ‘declining ratings.’

If you remember correctly, ‘The Real’ started back in 2013 before going full blast in 2014 after getting such positive feedback. Tamar Braxton, Tamara Mowry Housely and Amanda Seales have all served as hosts on the show during its eight successful seasons. The network has not yet officially commented on this latest rumor we will update as the story develops.

