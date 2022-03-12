Drake Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy Over New Slicked Back Braided Hairstyle

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Drake is showing off his new hairstyle and has sent the internet into a frenzy in the process!

Taking to his Instagram Story, the “Controlla” rapper showed off his new ‘do by posting a series of mirror selfies while modeling the fresh new braids. In the iPhone photos, the 35-year-old rapper is shown rocking cornrow-style, slicked-back braids as he stands in front of a mirror and a black marble wall. It’s here that he take a mirror selfie, showing off his new hairstyle with a slight head tilt.

Check it out below via The Neighborhood Talk.

In the next photo, the Toronto rapper shared another selfie, this time a close-up photo of him posing in front of a sparkling silver background.

Check that selfie out below courtesy of the fansite, Drake_Interlude.

The “Certified Lover Boy” emcee certainly sent the internet into a frenzy when he shared these pics with many fans taking to Twitter to share their opinion on Drake’s new look. Check out some of our favorite responses below.

“Naw, not my man @Drake with the “I just vacationed on a tropical island” braids,” one fan tweeted.

While another wrote, “Drake be having waves on Thursday and braids a week later, that boy doin Obeah.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Fell asleep at 11 pm on a Friday, woke up to Drake with Braids on Instagram today. Life moves very fast.”

While this fan was more than pleased with the new look, tweeting, “Drake with the braids kinda hot tho and he got that tan from his vaycay Okkkaaaayyyyy”

Beauties, what do you think about Drake’s new hairstyle?

