Cardi B And Her Sister Hennessy Carolina Pose For The ‘Gram In Matching Versace

It’s a family fashion affair for Cardi B as the rapper took to the ‘Gram to show off her and her sister’s matching Versace ‘fits today and we’re loving the trendy looks on the sister-sister duo!

In an adorable IG collage, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared photos of her posing alongside her sister, Hennessy Carolina, in their matching Versace ensembles. For their looks, Cardi donned a pink tank top and curve-hugging blue, green, and pink swirl leggings. She accessorized the look with a gold handbag and silver platform heels. Hennessy matched her sister’s fly and donned a blue tank and turquoise mini skirt with a matching turquoise handbag. Like Cardi, she rocked silver platform heels on her feet and the sisters served face and body as they posed for their IG photoshoot.

Check out the look below!

Many of Cardi’s 125 million IG followers were also loving the Spring-inspired looks on the ladies and of course flooded the rapper’s comment section with their stamps of approval. “Goddesses ,” one fan wrote while another said, “You look amaaazing in Versace Cardiiii @iamcardib ,” and still another wrote, “Versace girls .”

Looks like killing the fashion game runs in the family for Cardi B and her sis! What do you think of their trendy looks?

