Howard University Faculty Announce Plan To Go On Strike

Howard University Professors and faculty announce their plan to go on a labor strike based on unfair labor charges at the university. This branches off of the student strike that happened earlier this year. Students gather on campus to support their professors in their demands for better conditions for all. We will update as more information is released.

