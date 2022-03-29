Celebrity News
Comedian Tom Segura Disrespects Jada Pinkett-Smith & Will

Will Smith Chris Rock Fight Oscars

Will Smith may have laid the smack down to Chris Rock on Sunday at The Oscars’, but clearly, he needs to lay hands on another comedian.

50 Cent Clowns Chris Rock After Will Smith Slap Because Of Course

Comedian, Author and Podcast host, Tom Segura, isn’t too impressed with Will Smith’s behavior at the Oscar’s this past weekend and he’s letting EVERYONE knows how he feels. On Twitter, he called Jada Pinkett-Smith a bald-headed bXtch and drop the F bomb to her husband, Will.

If anyone needs a slap or 2 or 10, it’s definitely this guy Tom.

It’s giving black renaissance! One thing we know, two things for sure.. it will never go out of style to have these celebrities present at any award show or event of that matter. One thing we know how to do as a culture is unite as one. In the past the oscars struggled with the diversity of the esteemed award show, but after many celebs boycotted the show back in 2016, it seems things have improved. Take a look at the black celebrities spotted at the 94th Annual Oscar Award’s. Enjoy the black excellence represented during the award show!

