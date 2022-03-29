93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith may have laid the smack down to Chris Rock on Sunday at The Oscars’, but clearly, he needs to lay hands on another comedian.

50 Cent Clowns Chris Rock After Will Smith Slap Because Of Course

Comedian, Author and Podcast host, Tom Segura, isn’t too impressed with Will Smith’s behavior at the Oscar’s this past weekend and he’s letting EVERYONE knows how he feels. On Twitter, he called Jada Pinkett-Smith a bald-headed bXtch and drop the F bomb to her husband, Will.

Fuck Will Smith’s candy ass smacking a dude 4 inches shorter and 50lbs lighter. He’s just in his feelings cause his bald headed bitch been fuckin around on him for years and he takes it. We all know who he wishes he could slap. #CuckWill — Tom Segura AKA Mr. Ladybug (@tomsegura) March 28, 2022

The bitch BEEN bald. Jokes about it or her are FINE. It was tame AF. You super sensitive about it? Buy a FUCKIN WIG pic.twitter.com/pkS6bPIWOW — Tom Segura AKA Mr. Ladybug (@tomsegura) March 28, 2022

LOL you fully endorsed it! Fuck Will Smith https://t.co/leFz6jWUzN — Tom Segura AKA Mr. Ladybug (@tomsegura) March 28, 2022

If anyone needs a slap or 2 or 10, it’s definitely this guy Tom.

Comedian Tom Segura Disrespects Jada Pinkett-Smith & Will was originally published on 92q.com