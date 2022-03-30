Celebrity News
Deborah Cox Hits Historic Music Milestone

“I feel incredibly grateful to experience this true milestone moment,” said Cox.

20th Annual Visual Effects Society Awards

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Throughout her entire career, songstress Deborah Cox has masterfully used her craft to create songs that tugged on the heartstrings of her fans. The Toronto native will receive a historic honor for her contributions to the music industry.

According to Billboard, Cox will become the first Black woman to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Cox launched her music career decades ago as a background singer for the legendary Celine Dion. With her one-of-a-kind powerhouse voice, she was destined to take center stage. Along her journey, Cox has hit several milestones. Her 1995 self-titled debut album—which was released under Arista Records—went platinum.

The electrifying hit “Nobody’s Supposed to be Here” held the record for the longest-running No.1 R&B single and went double platinum. Her collaboration with singer R.L. dubbed “We Can’t Be Friends” also topped the charts. She has six award-winning albums and has penned powerful songs for different soundtracks.

Beyond her artistry, Cox has been a fierce advocate for social justice and human rights, as she’s supported initiatives centered on empowering the LGBT community.

Cox says she’s honored to be inducted and hopes this moment inspires up-and-coming music artists to stay true to their dreams.

“I feel incredibly grateful to experience this true milestone moment,” she shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “As the first Black female inductee, I am honored to have the chance to show our younger generations that they can achieve whatever they set their minds to with hard work, dedication and passion.”

Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences President Allan Reid says Cox is “a multi-dimensional artist” whose “resounding voice and powerful performances have made her an international icon.”

In conjunction with her induction, an exhibit that captures the different chapters of Cox’s career will be unveiled at the Studio Bell in Calgary on May 14. She will also grace the stage at the 51st annual Juno Awards the following day.

Past Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees include Alanis Morissette, Joni Mitchell and Sarah McLachlan.

Deborah Cox Hits Historic Music Milestone  was originally published on newsone.com

