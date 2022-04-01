Global Grind’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with ‘Bridgerton’ actors Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) & Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) ahead of the season 2 premiere about how their characters have grown since Season 1. The actors also spoke about the show’s famous sex scenes and revealed that their scripts have some really funny and specific stage directions!

Check out the full interview below:

Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’ is streaming now on Netflix!

Exclusive: ‘Bridgerton’ Actors Luke Newton & Luke Thompson Spill Show Script Secrets! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: