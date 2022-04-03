Celebrity News
HomeGood News

Steph And Ayesha Curry Launch Youth Literacy Project

“We want to encourage kids to read by making it accessible, fun and inspirational,” the couple shared in a statement.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha are driving their efforts to increase equity within education forward. KPIX-TV reported the power couple has unveiled plans to create libraries in underserved communities throughout Oakland.

The project—dubbed Little Town Libraries—is being led through their nonprofit the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. Launched in 2019, the organization creates initiatives that sit at the intersection of education, health and wellness to improve the lives of youth and their families in the Bay Area and beyond. As part of this new effort, the Currys are joining forces with the neighborhood book exchange nonprofit Little Free Library to build libraries in communities like Fruitvale, West and East Oakland and Chinatown. Steph and Ayesha hope to distribute over 50,000 free books through the cultivation of 150 libraries.

They say tackling the widening literacy gap starts with ensuring that literature is accessible. “We want to encourage kids to read by making it accessible, fun and inspirational,” they shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “We hope that these free, book-sharing libraries will help plant the seeds needed to continue growing a culture of literacy for the next generation in Oakland.” Organizations like the Black Cultural Zone, Oakland Public Library and the Oakland Literacy Coalition will manage the libraries.

The Little Town Libraries project comes months after they converted a school bus into a learning hub where children from Oakland’s disadvantaged neighborhoods could advance their reading skills, play sports and receive fresh meals. In 2020, they donated thousands of books to students within the Oakland Unified Schools District. Efforts like the ones being led by the Currys are needed as research shows children from Black and Brown communities in Oakland are disproportionately impacted by the literacy crisis.

Several power couples are putting the focus on empowering youth. NFL player Russell Wilson and his wife songstress Ciara founded the Why Not You Foundation to advance children’s education and health initiatives.

SEE ALSO:

Steph And Ayesha Curry Lead Youth Empowerment Project In Oakland

Stephen And Ayesha Curry Donate Books To Underserved Students In Oakland

circa 1945: American poet and writer Langston Hughes

Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022

10 photos Launch gallery

Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022

Continue reading Celebrating Langston Hughes' Iconic Legacy On His Birthday

Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022

[caption id="attachment_3901101" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Hulton Archive / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:30 a.m. ET, Feb. 1, 2022 The power of the written word has persisted throughout history, but, arguably, the literary contributions during the world-famous Harlem Renaissance changed the publishing game forever. Langston Hughes was one of the undisputed leaders of that group of renowned Black icons who included acclaimed musicians, dancers, artists, fashion designers and stylists, writers, politicians and scholars. Therefore, it is fitting that Hughes' birthday would coincide with the start of Black History Month, forever an unavoidable collision of Black excellence to kick off 28 full days of commemoration. And what better way to mark the start of Black History Month than by celebrating Hughes' words in print as well as those he spoke during his life, which began on Feb. 1, 1902, in Joplin, Missouri. No matter the form in which his words have been eternally preserved, Hughes' quotes are something we all need, especially in 2022. Hughes' road to Harlem -- where he would become a pioneering writer and poet alongside the likes of Zora Neale Hurston, Wallace Thurman, Claude McKay, Countee Cullen, Richard Wright and many others -- is legendary. https://twitter.com/TheIntlMagz/status/1488381393319383044?s=20&t=YQ7Z1P40ipI38S7gqlIT4Q Hughes was first published in 1921 "The Crisis," which was the official magazine of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, which went on to become more commonly referred to as the NAACP. He would go on to release a collection of poems all throughout the 1920s that included "The Weary Blues, "Fine Clothes to the Jew," "The Negro Mother and Other Dramatic Recitation," "Dear Lovely Death" and "The Dream Keeper and Other Poems." He also wrote novels and short stories like "Not Without Laughter," "Laughing to Keep from Crying," "Simple Speaks His Mind" and, one of his most famous, "The Ways of White Folks." Hughes' work was deeply political and unapologetically Black, as shown by the following brief passage that was published in The Nation in 1926. "The younger Negro artists who create now intend to express our individual dark-skinned selves without fear or shame. If white people are pleased we are glad," Hughes wrote at the time. "If they are not, it doesn't matter. We know we are beautiful. And ugly, too. The tom-tom cries, and the tom-tom laughs. If colored people are pleased we are glad. If they are not, their displeasure doesn't matter either. We build our temples for tomorrow, strong as we know how, and we stand on top of the mountain free within ourselves." https://twitter.com/RayBoomhower/status/1488498889703444483?s=20&t=YQ7Z1P40ipI38S7gqlIT4Q Many African American visionaries, including Hughes, uprooted themselves from the United States and moved to Paris due to the heated racial climate in America. They felt like their work was more appreciated in Europe than at home and believed that Paris afforded them more opportunities to further their careers. Hughes' former home in Harlem was ultimately designated to be a national landmark; one of 22 American sites with Black cultural significance that the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has actively worked to protect and preserve. Hughes died May 22, 1967, following complications after abdominal surgery related to prostate cancer. He was 65 years old. Hughes' legacy still lives on. His work has been featured in films, plays and music and remains a staple in American culture, especially in the Black community. See some of his most iconic words below, which are still very much relevant in 2022.

Steph And Ayesha Curry Launch Youth Literacy Project  was originally published on newsone.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close