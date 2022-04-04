French Montana ft. Coi Leray & 42 Dugg “Push Start,” Lupe Fiasco “100 Chicagos” & More | Daily Visuals 4.4.22

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a few months since French Montana dropped his fourth studio album, They Got Amnesia, but the Bronx rapper isn’t done dropping new visuals for the album cuts as there’s still money to be made.

Coming through with some new visuals to the Coi Leray and 42 Dugg0assisted “Push Start,” the Mac with The Cheese finds himself on a subway cart surrounded by thick young ladies who twerk all around him and upside down before linking up with Dugg in a parking lot where booties continue to shake.

Back in the Windy City, Lupe Fiasco keeps repping the city he loves, and for his clip to “100 Chicagos” Lupe rocks a Chicago Bulls jersey while dropping rhymes and waving his city’s flag. Wait, who’s number 15 jersey is Lupe rocking? Cliff Pondexter? Well, props for not going the routine Jordan route.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Twista, NLE Choppa, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA FT. COI LERAY & 42 DUGG – “PUSH START”

LUPE FIASCO – “100 CHICAGOS”

TWISTA – “PRAYER”

NLE CHOPPA – “YAK FLOW”

SADA BABY – “CJ”

HOTBOII – “ALL I KNOW”

FREDO BANG FT. SLEEPY HALLOW – “NO LOVE”

CASKEY – “LOST CAUSE”

