Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Fresh Face For The Gram, Says She’s Ditching Makeup Until Coachella Weekend

After two consecutive weekends of slayage – first at the Oscars and the at the Grammys – Megan Thee Stallion has decided to rock a fresh face until her Coachella performance. The festival will be held over two weekends starting April 15th. The Houston Hottie is scheduled to perform Saturday, April 16th and 23rd.

In an Instagram post, the Grammy-award winning rapper debuted a series of selfies that has us wondering the details of her skin care regimen. It looks like her natural, honey-golden glow is the result of remaining hydrated and moisturized.

In an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, the Savage rapper disclosed the simplicity of her nighttime routine. “Every night before bed, I have to wash off the 20 pounds of makeup that I have on all day from doing hot-girl stuff, shooting on set, talking to cute boys,” she tells BAZAAR.com. “I just literally wash all the hot-girl stuff off, and then I put on a little moisturizer and a little Bio-Oil.”

When it comes to washing her face, Megan swears by Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Cleanser. “I have kind of sensitive skin too,” she said. “Anything will make me break out. Sometimes, a lot of stuff is super harsh on my skin, so this is something I’ve realized is the only thing I can use.”

Get to shopping, Hotties!

