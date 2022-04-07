NeNe Leakes Alludes To Being Blacklisted After Posting Message About Supporting Black Women

Reality television has made a handful of everyday people into millionaire celebrities that garner anywhere between five to six figures per episode depending on the show’s popularity. Of the most-watched is Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise, and the fan-favorite Atlanta offshoot would be nothing without standout star NeNe Leakes.
Since leaving the show back in 2020, Leakes has kept a low profile on the scene aside from launching her ATL hotspot The Linnethia Lounge. However, the ex-RHOA castmate is now under the impression that her absence from the industry is actually due to being blacklisted.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
A quick look at NeNe’s Instagram bio reveals the words “BLACKLISTED” in capital letters next to “TV PERSONALITY & ENTREPRENEUR.” Her message was alluded to further with a series of posts that together spell out “SUPPORT BLACK WOMEN.” It appears that not only does NeNe feel ousted from the same industry she spent years at the center of, from judging the Miss USA pageant in 2013 to acting in the Jill Scott-led BET+ comedy First Wives Club, but also ignored based on being an outspoken Black woman in Hollywood.
This may also just be another chapter in her ongoing feud with Bravo and RHOA affiliate Andy Cohen, but it is a bit surprising that NeNe hasn’t been seen on another reality show in years. This year’s season of Celebrity Big Brother for example would’ve been a perfect fit.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
While we can’t confirm 100% that NeNe is in fact being blacklisted, we can only hope she’s gets back on tube soon enough. Last month it was rumored that she’ll be participating in a reboot of BET’s College Hill, so we may see the return of NeNe Leakes soon enough.
Do you think NeNe Leakes is being blacklisted or just having a dry spell in her career? Let us know what you think!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes’ Most Memorable Reads On RHOA
Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes’ Most Memorable Reads On RHOA
1.
1 of 10
“We happened to like Peter a whole lot better than Patricia” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MnI6nEIFgk— Jadaaaaa ✨ (@_Jadaab) May 30, 2020
2.2 of 10
3.
May 30, 20203 of 10
4.
4 of 10
Whew, child/chile the ghetto. The ghetto. The ghetto. Nene Leakes visiting Kenya Moore’s apartment on real housewives of Atlanta reaction video meme pic.twitter.com/Xi8AurrWsE— all reaction videos (@allreactionvidz) August 27, 2019
5.
5 of 10
I SAID WHAT I SAID. And im not changing on it, okay? I SAID WHAT I SAID. It ain’t changing over here. Nene Leakes real housewives of Atlanta reunion reaction video meme pic.twitter.com/TM2GzlGCgs— all reaction videos (@allreactionvidz) August 3, 2019
6.
6 of 10
real housewives of atlanta nene leakes rhoa read honey not read there’s a difference funny meme reaction video pic.twitter.com/emSIod54i3— reaction videos (@memepatissier) May 14, 2020
7.
7 of 10
NeNe with the Kandi shade 🤣😂 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/YS5IhLRrw9— Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) January 28, 2019
8.
8 of 10
Nene Leaks Appreciation Clip.. #RHOA ..Queen Of Shade Hunnie 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jx3J5ZLRyz— Reality Guru🎥📺 (@Reality4TV) June 14, 2018
9.
9 of 10
Kenya’s fake marriage.. that document was fabricated... nene throws shade at the end lol EPIC #slayed pic.twitter.com/4lzsT4Sh0x— Richii H (@Richii2) May 11, 2020
10.10 of 10
NeNe Leakes Alludes To Being Blacklisted After Posting Message About Supporting Black Women was originally published on blackamericaweb.com