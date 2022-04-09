Athletes
QB Dwayne Haskins Dead At The Age Of 24

Dwayne Haskins Washington Football Team

Source: All-Pro Reels / All-Pro Reels

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Washington Redkins QB Dwayne Haskins has died at the age of 24 after being struck by a car in South Florida. Haskins was in Florida with some of his Steelers’ teammates after being invited down by newly-signed QB Mitchell Trubisky. Haskins was three weeks shy of his 25th birthday on May 3rd.

