QB Dwayne Haskins Dead At The Age Of 24

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Washington Redkins QB Dwayne Haskins has died at the age of 24 after being struck by a car in South Florida. Haskins was in Florida with some of his Steelers’ teammates after being invited down by newly-signed QB Mitchell Trubisky. Haskins was three weeks shy of his 25th birthday on May 3rd.
