Film To Capture Story Behind Black Power Salute

The poignant image of track and field legends Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising their black-gloved fists during the 1968 Olympic medal ceremony to denounce racial injustice illustrates a powerful act of protest that will forever be etched in sports history. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new film will capture the story behind that transformative gesture of solidarity.
Bronx-bred director and producer Rashaad Ernesto Green is leading a project—dubbed’68—that will delve into what led up to the revolutionary moment. During the 60s, the world was submerged in political and social upheaval. Months before the Mexico City Olympic Games, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, sparking civil unrest. U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy was also murdered that year. Protests against the Vietnam War spread nationwide. Days before the games started, the Tlatelolco massacre occurred.
Deeply dismayed by the events, Smith and Carlos made the brave decision to boldly use the global stage at the Mexico City Olympics to bring attention to the injustices faced by marginalized communities. They raised their fists during the National Anthem while accepting their medals for the 200-meter competition. Their courageousness came with discriminatory backlash, including a suspension from the U.S. team, death threats and the loss of endorsement deals. Despite it all, Smith and Carlos sparked a movement that inspired generations of athletes to use their platforms for activism.
“Still incredibly powerful and relevant, I’m honored for the opportunity to bring Tommie and John’s riveting story to life; to portray the weight of the world, these two giants had on their shoulders and the self-determination, courage and sacrifice it took for them to stand up for all of us,” Ernesto Green shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. The film—which is being created under MGM, Participant and Macro—will be co-produced by Smith’s wife DeLois and Carlos’ nephews Shaun and Airrion McCoy. Billy Ray will write the script.
News about the film comes three years after Tommie Smith and John Carlos were inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame.
SEE ALSO:
Track & Field Legends John Carlos And Tommie Smith To Be Inducted Into Olympic Hall Of Fame
NBA Star Stephen Curry To Amplify The Legacy Of Sports Legend Lusia Harris With ‘Queen Of Basketball’ Project
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
1. Harriet TubmanSource:Getty 1 of 39
2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leadersSource:Getty 2 of 39
3. Black PanthersSource:Getty 3 of 39
4. Tuskeegee AirmenSource:Getty 4 of 39
5. Books Are Weapons PosterSource:Getty 5 of 39
6. World War II 93rd InfantrySource:Getty 6 of 39
7. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 7 of 39
8. Integrated Classroom in North CarolinaSource:Getty 8 of 39
9. African American Students Enter High School with Military EscortSource:Getty 9 of 39
10. Lunchcounter Protest in VirginiaSource:Getty 10 of 39
11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights RallySource:Getty 11 of 39
12. Malcolm X's FuneralSource:Getty 12 of 39
13. Martin Luther King's FuneralSource:Getty 13 of 39
14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above CrowdSource:Getty 14 of 39
15. W.E.B. DuBoisSource:Getty 15 of 39
16. Booker T. WashingtonSource:Getty 16 of 39
17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for GallantrySource:Getty 17 of 39
18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude NealSource:Getty 18 of 39
19. Segregated FountainSource:Getty 19 of 39
20. Womens Defense Corp of AmericaSource:Getty 20 of 39
21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme CourtSource:Getty 21 of 39
22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High SchoolSource:Getty 22 of 39
23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to SchoolSource:Getty 23 of 39
24. Segregated RestroomsSource:Getty 24 of 39
25. Portrait Of Medgar EversSource:Getty 25 of 39
26. Separate Waiting RoomSource:Getty 26 of 39
27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama.Source:Getty 27 of 39
28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From RestaurantSource:Getty 28 of 39
29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at MicrophoneSource:Getty 29 of 39
30. A Young MarcherSource:Getty 30 of 39
31. Civil Rights FightersSource:Getty 31 of 39
32. Elijah MuhammadSource:Getty 32 of 39
33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New YorkSource:Getty 33 of 39
34. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 34 of 39
35. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 35 of 39
36. Soldiers at Civil Rights ProtestSource:Getty 36 of 39
37. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty 37 of 39
38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther RallySource:Getty 38 of 39
39. 'Right On!' Black Power ButtonSource:Getty 39 of 39
Film To Capture Story Behind Black Power Salute was originally published on newsone.com