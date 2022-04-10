93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe x Halle both gave us fashion envy while on the scene at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards and we’re still swooning over their latest looks!

The beauties were spotted on the orange and blue carpet of the awards each rocking individual looks with Chloe rocking a curve hugging sheer navy blue and yellow dress. As for her hair, she traded in her signature locs for big, fluffy afro look that she wore in a half up, half down style. Her sister, Halle matched her fly and donned a white dress that fit her perfectly just like a glove. Halle rocked her signature locs in a curled hairstyle for this annual event as the sister duo held hands and were all smiles as they graced the carpet of the children’s award show.

Check out their looks below.

Chloe accessorized her looks with black, platform heels while Halle opted for gold sandals to accentuate her look.

The “Do It” sister duo also adorably held hands as they walked the carpet together and showed off their individual styles. Check it out below.

Beauties, what do you think of Chloe x Halle’s orange carpet looks?

Chloe x Halle Turn Heads On The Orange Carpet Of The Kids’ Choice Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

