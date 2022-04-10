93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

TMZ has a proper Hip-Hop show in its arsenal. TMZ Hip Hop will make its debut on Monday, April 11 on your television screens in multiple cities across the nation.

The new show will be covering Hip-Hop culture (“From Bey to Ye, and everyone in between,” per the announcement) with a number of hosts and on-air talent including Amber Diamond, DJ Hed, Cynthia LuCiette, Rodney Rikai and Tonio Skits.

Per TMZ, the show premieres on the following stations, with more on the horizon:

New York: 11 PM MY9 (WWOR)

Los Angeles: 2:30 PM FOX11 (KTTV)

Chicago: 12 AM FOX32 (WFLD)

Philly: 12 AM FOX29 (WTXF)

Dallas: 12:30 PM FOX4 (KDFW)

Houston: 12:30 PM FOX26 (KRIV), 10 PM MY20 (KTXH)

Washington, DC: 12 AM FOX5 (WTTG), 6:30 PM FOX5 PLUS (WDCA)

Seattle: 11:30 PM FOX13 (KCPQ)

Phoenix: 11:30 PM FOX10 (KSAZ)

Minneapolis: 11:30 PM FOX9 (KMSP)

TMZ Hip Hop will also be streaming on FOX Soul. Former Hip-Hop Wired editor Trent Clark is a producer on the show, so we’ll be tuning in off g.p.

‘TMZ Hip Hop’ Debuts On Monday, April 11 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: