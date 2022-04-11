7 Times Summer Walker Switched Up Her Hair

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Summer Walker’s hair has been the subject of conversation since the eclectic artist first captivated us wearing a white du-rag with cherry designs on her debut album cover. From long flowing tresses to shaved sides, the self-proclaimed “Awkward Kween,” as listed in her Instagram bio, continues to give us a headline-grabbing look to match her dynamic music.

Summer Walker isn’t afraid to switch it up in the hair department, making her the ultimate hair chameleon. From colorful wigs to faux locs, here’s some of our favorite Summer Walker harstyles.

Long Locks

One of Summer Walker’s most consistent hairstyles is a sleek middle part wig with long flowing tresses. The Still Over It singer wore her signature look to The Black Music Collective GRAMMY Week Celebration.

Bangs & Faux Locs

Summer looked gorgeous at the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards in this Laquan Smith cowl neck dress with faux locks and bangs.

Bun Fun

As if her Soul Train Awards red carpet look wasn’t sexy enough, Summer took to the stage later that evening to perform her single with her faux locks wept up into a big, messy bun.

Short & Sweet

Every so often, Summer trades in her long calf-length wig for a short and sweet style that proves her hair versatility.

Du-Rag Queen

Summer’s du-rag is a popular hair accessory that makes her a true hair chameleon. Whether her hair is covered, colored, or coiled, sis knows how to switch up her styles in fun, non-traditional ways.

Colorful Queen

Summer Walker showed off her colorful hair on the red carpet, proving once again she can rock any color hair and make it look stylish.

Big & Bountiful

Summer doesn’t limit her hair looks to sleek and straight at all times, in addition to her faux locs, she’s also work bountiful curls that swell like a fro.

