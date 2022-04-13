Suspect In Brooklyn Subway Shooting Frank R. James Arrested By NYPD

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The shocking subway shooting in NYC that left 10 people wounded and dozens of others injured yesterday may be coming to a bittersweet end now that a suspect, 62-year-old Black male Frank R. James, has been taken into custody.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Many social media posts, like the one seen above, began surfacing yesterday afternoon after James was labeled as a person of interest. He then was upgraded to a suspect earlier today as many people with smart phones began receiving alerts. According to AP News, a van that James allegedly rented was connected to the shooting and led authorities to making the link after further investigation.

Here’s a quick recap of the horror that transpired yesterday in Brooklyn, via AP:

“The gunman sent off smoke grenades in a crowded subway car and then fired at least 33 shots with a 9 mm handgun, police said. Five gunshot victims were in critical condition but all 10 wounded in the shooting were expected to survive. At least a dozen others who escaped gunshot wounds were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

The shooter escaped in the chaos, but left behind numerous clues, including the gun, ammunition magazines, a hatchet, smoke grenades, gasoline and the key to a U-Haul van.

That key led investigators to James, a New York City-area native who had more recent addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

It was later discovered that the gun used in the attack was purchased at a pawn shop that James visited in Columbus, Ohio sometime back in 2011. One key sign that points to this being premeditated was the condition that police found his getaway van in, complete with pillows that suggest he was planning on sleeping in the vehicle while on the run. He’s also believed to have driven up from Philadelphia this past Monday to execute the attack. The biggest tell-tale signs though are the countless amount of videos he posted online over the years that allude to James preparing for a race war.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on this developing story.

READ MORE STORIES:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Suspect In Brooklyn Subway Shooting Frank R. James Arrested By NYPD was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: