Jackson State University Alumna Makes WNBA History

Twenty-five years ago, Howard University alumna Denique Graves made history by becoming the first player from an HBCU to be selected in the WNBA draft. Over two decades after that monumental moment, Jackson State University grad Ameshya Williams-Holliday is now carrying the torch. According to CBS Sports, she became the first HBCU scholar to be drafted by a WNBA team in 20 years.
The Gulfport native, and the Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Year, was the No. 25 overall pick and is taking her talents to the Indiana Fever. Williams-Holliday’s road to greatness has been far from an easy feat.
She initially was recruited to join the women’s basketball squad at Mississippi State, but in 2017 she stopped playing because she didn’t find basketball enjoyable anymore. After becoming a mother, she rediscovered her passion for the game and joined the team at Jackson State.
Williams-Holliday’s college basketball career has been nothing short of triumphant. Standing at 6-foot-4, the center made her presence felt on both the offensive and defensive ends. She holds three SWAC Defensive Player of the Year Awards and averaged a double-double with 19.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks this past season.
She stands on the shoulders of former WNBA players who graduated from HBCUs like Graves, Karen Wilkins, Andrea Gardner, Jaclyn Winfield and Amba Kongolo. Williams-Holliday’s achievement brings attention to the need for greater representation of HBCU athletes within the league. There currently are no active players from historically Black colleges and universities in the WNBA.
Williams-Holliday says she wants to use her journey to ensure HBCU alums have a strong presence within professional sports. “It’s an honor, a dream come true, and a blessing to be able to be a part of history and to be able to open doors for our HBCU community,” she shared in a statement, according to WBAL-TV.
“I’m very grateful for this opportunity to continue my career on the next level and, most importantly, to continue to be a great example for my son Jace and my younger siblings and for the kids in my community. I want every HBCU athlete to never lose hope and to know anything is possible.”
SEE ALSO:
NBA Star Stephen Curry To Amplify The Legacy Of Sports Legend Lusia Harris With ‘Queen Of Basketball’ Project
Historic Moves: Dawn Staley Becomes Highest-Paid Black Head Coach In Women’s Basketball
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
1. Harriet TubmanSource:Getty 1 of 39
2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leadersSource:Getty 2 of 39
3. Black PanthersSource:Getty 3 of 39
4. Tuskeegee AirmenSource:Getty 4 of 39
5. Books Are Weapons PosterSource:Getty 5 of 39
6. World War II 93rd InfantrySource:Getty 6 of 39
7. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 7 of 39
8. Integrated Classroom in North CarolinaSource:Getty 8 of 39
9. African American Students Enter High School with Military EscortSource:Getty 9 of 39
10. Lunchcounter Protest in VirginiaSource:Getty 10 of 39
11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights RallySource:Getty 11 of 39
12. Malcolm X's FuneralSource:Getty 12 of 39
13. Martin Luther King's FuneralSource:Getty 13 of 39
14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above CrowdSource:Getty 14 of 39
15. W.E.B. DuBoisSource:Getty 15 of 39
16. Booker T. WashingtonSource:Getty 16 of 39
17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for GallantrySource:Getty 17 of 39
18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude NealSource:Getty 18 of 39
19. Segregated FountainSource:Getty 19 of 39
20. Womens Defense Corp of AmericaSource:Getty 20 of 39
21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme CourtSource:Getty 21 of 39
22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High SchoolSource:Getty 22 of 39
23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to SchoolSource:Getty 23 of 39
24. Segregated RestroomsSource:Getty 24 of 39
25. Portrait Of Medgar EversSource:Getty 25 of 39
26. Separate Waiting RoomSource:Getty 26 of 39
27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama.Source:Getty 27 of 39
28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From RestaurantSource:Getty 28 of 39
29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at MicrophoneSource:Getty 29 of 39
30. A Young MarcherSource:Getty 30 of 39
31. Civil Rights FightersSource:Getty 31 of 39
32. Elijah MuhammadSource:Getty 32 of 39
33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New YorkSource:Getty 33 of 39
34. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 34 of 39
35. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 35 of 39
36. Soldiers at Civil Rights ProtestSource:Getty 36 of 39
37. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty 37 of 39
38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther RallySource:Getty 38 of 39
39. 'Right On!' Black Power ButtonSource:Getty 39 of 39
Jackson State University Alumna Makes WNBA History was originally published on newsone.com