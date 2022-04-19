Kid Cudi Says Latest Pusha T Collab Is His ‘Last Song’ With Kanye: “He’s Not My Friend”

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

No one could’ve predicted how bad things would get between former brothers in rhyme Kanye West and Kid Cudi. Then again, no one could’ve also predicted the erratic mood swings Ye has been on since his divorce from Kim Kardashian was first made public — Cudi’s friendship with her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson, proved to be the ultimate betrayal in Ye’s eyes.

The Man On The Moon emcee made it clear today that despite his feature on Pusha T’s highly anticipated, Kanye-produced album dropping this week, him and Yeezy are far from being friends or collaborators ever again.

Cudi claims the track in question, titled “Rock N Roll,” was done a year ago back when him and Kanye were still on speaking terms. “I am not cool w that man,” he wrote in a tweet to clarify any confusion of a reunion, doubling down by adding, “He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy.” He crushed the dreams of Kids See Ghosts fans everywhere with his last sentence in the tweet, putting a nail in the coffin by writing, “This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye.”

For those that need reference, back in February Kanye announced that Kid Cudi would be dropped from DONDA 2 based on his association with “Skete.” Cudi responded directly with a scathing comment that read, “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha, everyone knows ive been the best thing abour ur albums since i met u. Ima pray u for brother.” [sic] At the time he also said that Kanye was “no friend” of his, and it appears that Cudi is sticking to his words.

It’s a shame that two artists so connected in artistry are publicly feuding over pettiness, egos and a false sense of disloyalty. Take a look back at when things were still good between Ye and Cudi below:

