3 People Shot Near UDC, Search For Identified Suspect Continues [Photos]

One man, a woman and a juvenile girl were shot near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness Street NW. All three are stable.

DC Police are searching for the person, or persons, responsible for a shooting near the campus of the University of District of Columbia (UDC) in Northwest, D.C. where at least three people are injured. The Police have identified who the suspects are and are pictured below.

