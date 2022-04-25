About Damn Time: Lizzo Announces The Special Tour With Support From Latto

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo announces The Special Tour. Lizzo is fresh off the release of her anthemic new single “About Damn Time,” and she is ready to take center stage once again.

The superstar talent launches into her next era. The Special Tour will also feature support from special guest, Atlanta rapper Latto during her North American arena dates. The tour produced by Live Nation will begin September 23rd in Sunrise, FL and runs through November with stops in major cities across the US.

American Express card members will have first access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 26 at 10am local time through Thursday, April 28 at 10pm local time. Lizzo has been a longtime partner of American Express, celebrating Pride with the brand in June 2019 and closing out the 2021 season of American Express UNSTAGED with an epic performance for card members in Miami last December.

Fans, who are not American Express card members, can pre-save or pre-add Lizzo’s upcoming album Specialto receive early access to purchase tour tickets. The tickets will be available on Friday, April 29th at 10am local time on ticketmaster.com.

T-Mobile is teaming up with Lizzo as the official wireless partner for The Special Tour. T-Mobile customers will have access to stage-front pit and lower bowl tickets at each US tour stop, even the sold-out shows.

Lizzo’s album Special drops July 15th. In the meantime, she has been making her network television rounds, appearing on SNL, NBC’s The Today Show, and CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden. She is also currently on Amazon Prime Video’s number one reality show, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

We also recently reported that the superstar singer recently added “fashion entrepreneur” to her multi-hyphenate career by joining forces with parent company Fabletics, Inc. for the launch of her revolutionary new shapewear brand, YITTY.

Be sure to grab tickets to Lizzo’s The Special Tour April 29, 2022 here.

Check out the tour dates to see when Lizzo will be headed to your city:

The Special Tour – North America 2022

September 23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

September 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

September 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

October 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

October 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

October 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

November 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

November 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

About Damn Time: Lizzo Announces The Special Tour With Support From Latto was originally published on globalgrind.com