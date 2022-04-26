It’s About Time! SWV To Receive A Biopic On Lifetime

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

When it came to R&B music during its golden era in the ’80s and ’90s, singing groups were popping up by the dozens. However, none came close to comparing to three sisters with voices otherwise known simply as SWV.

The inspiring story of how Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons came together as a trio to sell over 25 million records worldwide will now receive an official biopic on Lifetime Network.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Jasmine Brand exclusively reports that Lifetime has picked up the project and is currently “working on the script” according to an insider. The project has reportedly been in the works since as early as 2019 when the outlet first broke news that a biopic on the trio was underway. Member Coko herself even alluded to 35-year-old R&B singer Sevyn Streeter playing her, writing in an old Instagram post alongside the younger vocalist, “She has to play me in the SWV biopic! She looks so much like me.”

After impressing RCA execs during a chance audition in 1991, the ladies signed a whopping eight-album deal that was sadly interrupted when the group disbanded in 1998. Before the 14-year hiatus though, they received massive success thanks to their multiplatinum debut album, It’s About Time, its platinum-certified follow-up, New Beginning, and the group’s gold-selling third album, Release Some Tension.

After parting ways, with only Coko continuing on musically with solo projects, the group reunited in 2012 to release I Missed Us which even garnered a GRAMMY nomination for the Patti LaBelle cover and album closer, “If Only You Knew.” Their most recent project dropped in 2016 with Still, but we can definitely expect new music to be released soon with the arrival of the upcoming biopic.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

We’re excited that a SWV biopic is happening, but with Lifetime on board following Whitney, Aaliyah: Princess Of R&B and even Britney Ever After, we can only pray Coko, Lelee and Taj don’t end up like those aforementioned projects.

If nothing else, we hope to hear any of these classic SWV bangers in the upcoming biopic:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

It’s About Time! SWV To Receive A Biopic On Lifetime was originally published on blackamericaweb.com