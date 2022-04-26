Diva’s Daily Dirt: Chris Brown Joins This Hip-Hop Superstar For Huge Tour + ‘Something in the Water’ Festival Hits D.C. Over Juneteenth Weekend

CHRIS BROWN AND LIL BABY ARE GOING ON TOUR

Chris Breezy and Lil Baby are coming to a city near you!

Team Breezy was already on standby after Chris Brown posted a Tik Tok a few days ago hinting at a huge summer tour with a very special guest. The two hit-making artists will kick things off in the middle of July in Raleigh, NC before ending the tour in Las Vegas on August 27th.

No word yet on who else will be joining the two on tour.

‘Something in the Water’ Music Festival to Hit The Nation’s Capital Juneteenth!

Juneteenth weekend in the Nation’s Capital will never be the same! Pharrell William’s Something in the Water music festival is back!

It’s been two years since the first #SITW festival pre-pandemic in Virginia Beach back in 2019 and now it’s back to take over Independence Avenue in the National Mall June 17-19th.



With a total of three stages, this year’s star-studded lineup includes Tyler, the Creator, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha-T, Chloe x Halle, Snoh Aalegra, Roddy Ricch, Omar Apollo, and more of Pharrell’s “friends” who have yet to be announced.