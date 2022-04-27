Balenciaga Crowned As The Hottest Brand of 2022 (So Far)

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Some of your favorite brands may have dropped heat this year, but none more than a famous Spanish fashion house.

Balenciaga has been ruled the hottest brand for the first quarter of 2022, so it looks like designer Demna Gvasalia’s vision is doing some good in the fashion world, according to the coveted Lyst Index.

“The Lyst Index is a quarterly ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products,” the site explains. “The formula behind The Lyst Index takes into account Lyst shopper behavior, including searches on and off the platform, product views and sales. To track brand and product heat, the formula also incorporates social media mentions, activity and engagement statistics worldwide, over a three month period.”

With names like Justin Beiber and Kim Kardashian rocking its wares and a reported 108% increase in search queries, it’s no surprise Balenciaga is getting this nod of approval. Some of its most significant accomplishments over the past 3 months include presenting Fall/Winter ‘22 Snowstorm show in Paris and unveiling a new London flagship on Bond Street.

Coming in second place was Gucci, which tapped The North Face for a second collection, saw a 32% bump in sales in the fourth quarter, and showed off an upcoming adidas collaboration in its Fall/Winter ‘22 runway show. Rounding out the top five is Louis Vuitton which presented Virgil Abloh’s final show, Prada and its 41% jump in revenue, and Valentino, which recently included Zendaya as the face of the Spring ’22 campaign.

Other brands that don’t fit the luxury mold and stand out include Off-White, which fell just out of the top 10 and showed off Abloh’s final designs, adidas which showed off its Gucci collab and is working with Prada, and Nike, which barely made it into the top 20.

Check to see if your favorite brands made the list here.

