Diva’s Daily Dirt: New Music Friday, Beyoncé Invests In Water Brand & Latest On A$AP Rocky Investigation

NEW MUSIC FRIDAYS With New Fire From Future, Lil Baby, Wale, and Kehlani!

Our favorite day of the week is here as the weather attempts to get warmer the music is getting even more fire!

Future is back after two years with an all-star lineup on his new album ‘I Never Liked You.’

His ‘Life Is Good’ partner in crime Drake makes appearances on two tracks on the project, “I’m On One” and “Wait for U,” which also features Tems.

Kanye West guests on “Keep It Burnin” While other guests include Kodak Black (“Voodoo”) and EST Gee (“Chickens”)

Thanks to a leak we’ve got a new Lil Baby track, Frozen, some smooth Spring vibes that are right on time with Kehlani’s new album.

Khalid dropped a new disco-infused bop called Skyline.

Last but most definitely not least, Wale dropped #MoreAboutNothing!

Update on A$AP Rocky Investigation

There’s another update in A$AP Rocky’s ongoing case with the LAPD. New reports suggest that the guns found during their most recent search of his home do not match the gun used in the shooting of the alleged crime. TMZ is reporting that each weapon was in fact ‘legally acquired.’

Now sources also say there is video footage of the alleged shooting that happened in November of 2021. It’s not clear what is exactly on the video but the LAPD did confirm that the video is in their possession.

Beyoncé Invests in ‘Lemon Perfect’ Water Brand

Beyoncé is one of the newest investors in Lemon Perfect! The brand, founded in 2017, has quadrupled its revenue in 2021 thanks to the public’s growing interest in alternatives to traditional soft drinks. Lemon Perfect is organic, cold-pressed lemon water with zero sugar and no artificial flavors or sweeteners. It contains electrolytes from potassium and is packed with vitamin C.

The CEO and founder of the company, Yanni Hufnagel had this to say regarding her investment:

“We are honored and humbled that Beyoncé has become a part of the Lemon Perfect family. She is a worldwide icon whose talent, character, and positivity are unsurpassed. Her investment and the energy it sparks will accelerate Lemon Perfect’s rise toward its goal of becoming the number one brand in the multibillion-dollar enhanced water category by market share.”

Beyoncé had this to say in an official statement:

“I don’t typically enjoy drinks without added sugar, but Lemon Perfect is delicious.. It was an easy decision to invest in something that not only tastes great and is healthy, but also, and most importantly, allows choosing a healthier lifestyle to be affordable and accessible to everyone.”

