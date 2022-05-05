93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West might’ve used Donda as a way to spread the gospel according to Yeezus, but a pastor in Texas wasn’t too happy when he realized his sermon was sampled without his knowledge or consent and found it’s way onto the hit album.

According to TMZ, Bishop David Paul Moten is suing Kanye West claiming that Kanye West sampled his sermon without his permission and used it on his Donda cut, “Come To Life.”

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Moten claims his sermon is used for 70 seconds of the 5-minute, 10-second track … which is more than 20 percent of the song.

Moten says his voice and sermon are used in the song intro and looped throughout the song … and he says it’s the latest example of Kanye and the music industry “willfully and egregiously sampling sound recordings of others without consent or permission.”

You’d think someone as “religious” as Kanye West claims to be he would’ve spoken to the pastor about sampling his sermon for his song or at least sent him a check afterwards and explained himself. Maybe he was too busy conjuring up new ways to get back Kim Kardashian or something.

Regardless it’s too late now as the good pastor is now suing UMG Recordings, Def Jam Recordings and G.O.O.D Music for damages though no specific number has been revealed as of yet.

We’re rooting for Bishop David Paul Moten here. Just sayin.’

Pastor Sues Kanye West For Sampling His Sermon on ‘Donda’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com