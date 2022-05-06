93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

After weeks of rumors that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were on the rocks due to A$AP’s “infidelity” to all of a sudden the two being engaged, we’re now getting word that the couple is still just that, a couple.

Yesterday the internet was buzzing when A$AP Rocky dropped his new visuals for “D.M.B.” in which he was flooded with wedding imagery which included a scene in which Rocky rocks some golden grills emblazoned with the question, “Marry Me?” before immediately cutting to Rihanna cheesing ear-to-ear and showing off her own “I Do” grill piece on her fangs.

Naturally many assumed this was their own special way of letting fans know they were going to be walking down the aisle, but alas, it’s not that at all. Well, at least not yet.

According to TMZ, a source close to the couple informed them that the grills used in the video were just for fun and the two aren’t officially engaged at all.

Our sources say the whole thing was just done for fun. As you know, the two are expecting their first kid together … and the due date is rapidly approaching.

Well, so much for that.

Still, though they’re denying being engaged for now, that doesn’t mean they aren’t teasing at the possibility in the video. Wouldn’t be surprised if this was a precursor to the actual announcement some time in the future. We mean, you don’t drop money on grills like these just to discard them after the video shoot wraps. Just sayin.

What your thoughts on this? Was this done all in good fun or are A$AP and Riri trying to let us in on something? Let us know in the comments section below.

No, Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Are Not Engaged As The Video To “D.M.B.” Might’ve Implied was originally published on hiphopwired.com