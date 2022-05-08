Summer Walker Shares Photos From Her Daughter’s Water Birth & Thanks The Black Women Who Helped Her Along The Way

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Summer Walker is honoring Mother’s Day by remembering her daughter’s at home water birth from March 2021 and took to Instagram to share a few photos from the joyous occasion while thanking the Black women who helped her deliver in a heartfelt post.

Taing to the platform, the “Over It” songstress posted a photo dump from the day she delivered her daughter, sharing photos of her belly bump, her water birth set up, as well as photos from immediately after her daughter was born. Soulful crooner Erykah Badu was also present for Summer’s big day as the beauty shared photos of Ms. Badu in her photo dump as well as she stood by Summer’s side for her at-home delivery.

the sweetest bestest girl in my world. thank you Erykah Mama Sarahn Shanika Ashley and all the beautiful strong black women that were there to assist me in that loooooooongggggggg ass labor. Y’all amazing.” “The best day of my life / the most painful day of my life,” the proud mama recalled in the post’s caption for her 4.6 million Instagram followers. “My Bubblesss arrivedthe sweetest bestest girl in my world.thank you Erykah Mama Sarahn Shanika Ashley and all the beautiful strong black women that were there to assist me in that loooooooongggggggg ass labor. Y’all amazing.”

Check out the heartfelt photo set below.

What a special way to celebrate Mother’s Day!

