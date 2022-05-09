WATCH: OWN Debuts Super Trailer For ‘Love & Marriage: DC’

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

After getting a preview last month at the upcoming inaugural season of Love & Marriage: DC, OWN has now debuted a super trailer that’s chock-full of drama to be expected in the premiere episode this weekend.

As we discovered back in February, the show will follow Monique Samuels and husband Chris as they transition from The Real Housewives of Potamac fame. The power couple will be joined by Erana and Jamie Tyler plus our very own DJ Quicksilva and his bombshell wife Ashley. All three pairings will come with their own individual trials and tribulations, so be sure to tune in to see how it all goes down!

Watch the full-length super trailer for Love & Marriage: DC, premiering this Saturday (May 14) at 9PM/8C on OWN:

