Breaking news, Young Thug & Gunna have been arrested & are facing racketeering charges. ATL rapper Young Thug’s mansion was raided in Buckhead this afternoon. Video has been captured by a neighbor near the home.

According to TMZ, Young Thug was arrested and sent to Fulton County and is facing charges of conspiracy to violate the racketeer influence and act of gang activity.

Police cars and helicopters have surrounded Young Thug’s home. Adding onto the news, it has been reported that Gunna & Thug ordered a hit on ATL Rapper YFN Lucci to get him killed in prison.

More news to come as the story develops.

BREAKING: Young Thug & Gunna Arrested And Are Facing Racketeering Charges was originally published on hotspotatl.com