93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey comes out of her shell in the June/July issue of Allure Magazine. The 23-year-old vocal powerhouse gets candid about her music career, her seemingly hyper-sexualized persona, and how it feels to explore dating at this stage in her life.

Chloe Bailey’s criticism is not new to artists who crossover from child star to adulthood. Growing and evolving under the microscope has been a challenge, but she does it with ease knowing her purpose is not to be perfect but to be authentic.

“I feel like it’s not fair for us to say we’re only one version of who we are. We all have multiple layers to ourselves. Maybe,” Bailey tells Allure. “This is a side of me that I’ve always wanted to get out but I’ve been too scared. The Chlöe onstage? I’m fearless. I feel sexy. I feel strong. I feel like nothing can hold me back. When I’m off the stage, it’s the complete opposite. That version onstage is still a really nice person, but she doesn’t take any shit. She knows who she is.”

The Treat Me singer is not shy when it comes to shaking what her mama gave her, and she’s definitely not toning down her sexiness to please the masses. After having a complex about her curves, the singer admits she’s now grown to love them. “I’ve always had thick thighs and a butt. But I was growing up at a time when, if someone on television told you that you had a big butt, they meant it as an insult. So I was a little ashamed of my curves. I tried to hide them. It took a very, very long time. Now my favorite thing about [my body] is my butt.”

You can read more about Chloe in the June/July issue of Allure.

DON’T MISS…

Chloe Bailey Covers ‘Gyalis’ In Mesh Black Ensemble

Chloe Bailey Strips Down To Tease Her New Single, ‘Treat Me’

Chloe Bailey Gives Face And Body On The Cover Of ‘Wave’ Magazine’s Spring/Summer Issue

Chloe Bailey Talks Loving Her Curves And Embracing Her Growth In The June/July Issue Of ‘Allure’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com