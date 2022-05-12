Therapist Crystal Mullen-Johnson Shares How To Detect Suicide Signs In Teens & Young Adults [WATCH]

Recently suicide has been on the rise among African-Americans and especially in teens and young adults. Some of the most common mental disorders we’re seeing are depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and more.
Therapist Crystal Mullen-Johnson explains that most teens are affected by induced stress and difficulty coping with life resulting from depression and anxiety. Due to COVID, there has been a huge rise in suicide among black children stemming from depression, anxiety, and lacking ways of communication.
Watch the video to learn more information that could save a child’s life.
