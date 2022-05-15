Pop’s Belief: Common Displays Pride As His Daughter Graduates Law School

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

For all of the plateaus that Common has reached in his life and career, it’s safe to say that watching his daughter graduate from law school is among the most precious. He recently shared that joy with all of his fans.

The rapper and actor was present for his daughter Omoye Assata Lynn’s graduation from Howard University Law School, which took place on May 7th. Common was ecstatic as he shared a montage of the ceremony and the moments of celebration he shared with her on Instagram. “There are no words to describe how proud I am! Finishing Law School at Howard University in the 3 years is pretty AMAZING! Congrats to my daughter and all the graduates of 2022. Now go out in the world and be great!”, he wrote in the caption to the post.

The video shows Ms. Lynn accepting her degree to the cheers of her family, and includes photographs

of her and her father, including a touching one where he kisses her on the cheek as she proudly displays her diploma. The joy represents a glowing stage in the relationship between the 50-year-old entertainer and his 25-year-old daughter, which has undergone its rocky stages which he has been open about in his memoir, Let Love Have The Last Word.

In one passage, he details how strained things were when his daughter admitted that she felt abandoned by him: “It kind of shocked me because that’s the first time I had ever heard it,” he said in an interview with People at the time. “I was like, ‘What do you mean?’” Common heard her out and acknowledge that splitting with her mother when she was one, along with the time his career occupied did put a strain on things. It led them both to work towards mending their relationship. “We had a therapy session together, and I loved it. Well, not everything that was said, but I knew it was something that would help her move forward,” he says. “A woman’s relationship with her father definitely affects how she is in relationships.”

