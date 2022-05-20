93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of Colombian singer J Balvin will soon be able to rep the “Prince of Reggaeton” this summer thanks to his new collab with Air Jordan. The 37-year-old performer teased social media with a look at the sneakers in late 2021, but we finally have some leaked photos of the finished product.

The Instagram accounts @zsneakerheadz and @solebyjc blessed their followers with images of the sneaker. “FIRST LOOK at the 2022 #JBalvin x Jordan 2 SP Thoughts on these?! — Featuring built-in LED lighting,” wrote the former. And per @solebyjc, the footwear is scheduled for a release in Fall 2022.

The sneakers will play the colors grey and sky blue against one another based on the pics, and there are clouds detailing portions of the shoes. Balvin’s popular smiley face logo is on the foxing, and the inside of the tongue sports a single lightning bolt along with a smile. The standard Air Jordan insignia is featured on the outside of the tongue, and the word “NIKE” is stitched across the upper heel. And for the finishing touches, the Air Jordan logo and outsoles will be able to light up in the dark.

Last year, Balvin provided two separate uploads of the collab to his IG page. “A R BALVIN + LIGHTS +LED + NEW WORLD +VISION + REVOLUTION SOON … LATINO GANG – GLOBAL @jumpman23 PRESS THE BUTTON AND THE LIGHTS TURN ON!! APRETA EL BOTÓN Y SE PRENDE LA LUZ ,” said his November post.

In December 2020, J Balvin released his previous collab, the Air Jordan 1 High “Colores Y Vibras.” The sneakers retailed for $190, so you can expect these to sell for around the same price. Look for the JBalvin x Jordan 2 to most likely hit the shelves and the SNKRS app sometime in October of this year.

The post Feast Your Eyes On The Soon-To-Be-Released J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 appeared first on Cassius | born unapologetic | News, Style, Culture.

Feast Your Eyes On The Soon-To-Be-Released J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 was originally published on cassiuslife.com