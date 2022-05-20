Two Under Two: Taina Williams & G Herbo Welcome Their Second Child!

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

G Herbo and Taina Williams announced that they have welcomed their daughter, Emmy Love Wright.

The couple took to Instagram to announce that Baby Emmy made her grand entrance into the world on May 17. The adorable family photos shared on Instagram feature pink and gold balloons and their son Essex, who turns one on May 27.

G Herbo also has a four-year-old son with his ex, Ari Fletcher, so they definitely have their hands full! Congrats to the couple!

Check out the adorable pics below:

