93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The enigmatic, extended and elusive path toward the release of Kanye West’s 11th album, DONDA 2, continues. The announcement of a new soundtrack tied to the documentary on late rapper XXXTentacion includes a song that features Kanye West and is scheduled to be on the “proper” release of the aforementioned, mythical album.

Donda 2 was technically released in late February, but it was only available via a Stem Player and it was not the completed project, with plans to release new songs in batches after an initial four songs. The initial singles for the project included “Eazy,” whose video featured Pete Davidson getting murdered and “City of Gods,” featuring Fivio Foreign. The critical reception to the album was tepid, and since it is still not available on streamers, it has reportedly been bootlegged heavily.

But those looking for a release of the album on the usual streaming services like Apple Music, Tidal or Spotify, will soon get a reprieve, maybe. On Friday, May 27, Ye and XXXTentacion’s collaboration “True Love” is set to be released on his Hulu documentary’s soundtrack as well as Donda 2. The latter is all Ye devotees needed to stir hope that their savior’s finalized album will now be more readily available for everyone.

As per all things Kanye West-related when it comes to timelines, we wouldn’t suggest you hold your breath. On Sunday (May 22, Yeezy was spotted in New York City in town to attend the Balenciaga fashion show.

Kanye West aka Ye’s ‘DONDA 2’ Is Still Arriving In Final Form, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com