Latto Shows Off Her Curves In A Prada Look

Latto took to Instagram to show off her curves in an all-Prada look that we love!

Taking to the platform, the rapper shared photos of herself rocking an all-black Prada two piece ensemble that definitely gave us fashion envy. The outfit featured a black crop top retailing for $1,050 and matching high waisted biker shorts retailing for $750. She paired the look with black and white Prada sandals, retailing for $482 and accessorized the look with her signature black Prada handbag, retailing for $1,250. The beauty struck a pose as she modeled the ‘fit to perfection, letting her golden blonde curly locs hang to one side of her face as she showed off the look from every angle.

“Prada Mama,” she captioned the ensemble. Check out the look below.

“2ND PHOTO OMGGGG ,” one of the beauty’s IG followers commented on the fashionable photo set while another wrote, “My girl gone make sure everything match!!!! ,” to hype her up even more.

Beauties, what do you think about Latto’s Prada ensemble? Would you splurge?

