Keke Wyatt Announces The Birth Of Her ‘Miracle Baby Boy’

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to Keke Wyatt and her husband Zackariah Darring as the couple has just welcomed a baby boy to their family. Keke took to Instagram to announce the news, telling her followers that she was announcing the birth of her “miracle baby.”

“My husband Zackariah & I are grateful to GOD to announce the birth of our miracle baby Boy…. Ke’Zyah Jean Darring Born May 27, 2022,” she wrote as the post’s caption.

“Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced during this pregnancy. My husband & I made the decision not to accept the Medical Specialist’s suggestion to terminate our baby early despite the positive trisomy 13 test results. We appreciate and thank God for all of the Dr’s in the medical field. However, I can’t stress enough to all mothers & couples, when the Dr gives you life changing information about your unborn child …. pray about it, use faith & follow your spirit before making ANY final decision. We believed the report of the Lord and after holding our beautiful healthy baby boy Ke’Zyah & looking into his eyes, I’m glad we did. ”

She continued by writing. “We are both believers and know that God has & will continue to have the final say. Thank You to my nurse Ebonie. Thank you ALL for the prayers & support ShugaS. ”

Check it out below.

The singer surprised the Internet earlier this year when she revealed she and husband were expecting their second child together, making this Keke’s 11th child.

She originally took to Instagram to make the announcement, posting a stunning photo of herself pregnant with the caption, “My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus 1’ to the Wyatt Bunch! #Baby11”

Congratulations to the lovely couple!

Don’t miss…

Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Pregnant With Her 10th Baby In Beautiful Photo Shoot

KeKe Wyatt Announced Her New Marriage, But Spent More Time Bashing Her Ex & His New Girlfriend

Keke Wyatt Announces The Birth Of Her ‘Miracle Baby Boy’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com