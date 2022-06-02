Meet Ari Lennox’s New Boo: Former ‘Married At First Sight’ Star Keith Manley

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Okay! Looks like Ari Lennox made it IG official with her new man, y’all! Just last week, Ari gave us a lil’ sneak peek of his arm, and now they’re out here all boo’d up on the ‘gram. Keith Manley is most known for starring on season 9 of ‘Married At First Sight’ in Charlotte North Carolina where him and his wife called it quits on decisions day.

