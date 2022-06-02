Meet Ari Lennox’s New Boo: Former ‘Married At First Sight’ Star Keith Manley

CLOSE
Okay! Looks like Ari Lennox made it IG official with her new man, y’all! Just last week, Ari gave us a lil’ sneak peek of his arm, and now they’re out here all boo’d up on the ‘gram. Keith Manley is most known for starring on season 9 of ‘Married At First Sight’ in Charlotte North Carolina where him and his wife called it quits on decisions day.
