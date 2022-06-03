Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 6.3.22

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

What up, Hip-Hop Wired Nation? We’re back with the first edition of CRT FRSH AKA Certified Fresh for June. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light whether it’s young lions in the trenches to those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests having lots more to say.

This week’s playlist is larger than normal since we’ve been slacking on updates but we’re happy to get back to it. We open things up with Kendrick Lamar’s “N95” from his excellent Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album. Doja Cat checks in with “Vegas” from the new ELVIS biopic soundtrack.

P.G. County’s IDK connected with Canada’s KAYTRANADA for the Simple. EP and the track “Dog Food” with Denzel Curry is one of the standouts. Action Bronson returned to the masses with Cocodrillo Turbo and the track “Estaciones” alongside Hologram is a total treat. Chance The Rapper shows up on the list with “Bar About A Bar,” and we’ve got some Post Malone and Doja Cat with “I Like You (A Happier Song)” from Posty’s new album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.

One of the goals of CRT FRSH is to give light to the known artists who put out fresh work, but also give a shot to those unheralded acts too. Shout out to the likes of Hus KingPin, G Bae Bae, Yinka Diz, Sahtyre, Holstar (a CRT FRSH alum from Zambia), Planet Asia, Boregard., Kipp Stone, Sleep Sinatra, kay anthony, 100grandroyce, Namir Blade, ibliss, Maassai, Fresh Daily, Marlon Craft, and more.

Check out the heat below.

