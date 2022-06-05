Ayesha Curry, No Kid Hungry To Provide Free Meals For Youth During Summer Season

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Culinary arts connoisseur Ayesha Curry is furthering her efforts to combat childhood hunger. The New York Times best-selling cookbook author has teamed up with New Orleans-bred rapper Big Freedia and chef Lorena Garcia to spread awareness about food insecurity amongst youth and provide children in need with meals.

Research shows youngsters throughout the U.S. may miss out on an estimated 95 million meals during the summer season due to declining operating meal sites. Curry, Freedia and Garcia have partnered with the nonprofit No Kid Hungry to drive change. The organization strives to ensure youth across America have access to nutritious meals.

No Kid Hungry works with schools in underserved communities to cultivate meal programs and distribute endowments to food banks and community groups leading efforts to feed children and collaborating with elected officials to develop policies designed to elevate and expand food assistance programs. The nonprofit also leads research surrounding childhood hunger to illustrate and amplify the ramifications of the pressing issue.

Through the partnership, Curry, Freedia and Garcia will serve as ambassadors for No Kid Hungry’s summer meals project. Parents and caregivers can text No Kid Hungry to find local places that serve free meals.

Curry says food insecurity is an injustice, and it will take a village to change the narrative.

“As a mom of three, it’s hard to fathom the fact that millions of kids aren’t getting the necessary food they need to thrive,” Curry shared in a statement. “We all have a role to play when it comes to ending childhood hunger, which is why we must bring our villages together and work on the ground to make a real impact. I’m so proud to partner with No Kid Hungry through our Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation to spread the word about our critical programs that ensure all kids have access to food this summer, in Oakland and across the country.”

Big Freedia added, “kids need full stomachs to grow properly and to focus on being kids. Summer meals give them the opportunity to do just that.” Garcia echoed their sentiments, sharing that “food and nutrition are tied to success and happiness.”

News about the No Kid Hungry campaign comes months after Curry and her husband—NBA star Stephen Curry—launched a youth literacy project under their nonprofit the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. Through the initiative—dubbed Little Town Libraries—the Currys joined forces with the neighborhood book exchange nonprofit Little Free Library to build libraries in communities like Fruitvale, West and East Oakland and Chinatown.

