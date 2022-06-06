93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The numbers keep piling up for Cleveland Browns’ new quarterback Deshaun Watson. Unfortunately for him and the Browns, they aren’t exactly the numbers they’re looking for.

According to ESPN, Deshaun Watson is now facing a 24th lawsuit from a woman claiming inappropriate sexual conduct during a therapeutic massage session.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Per ESPN

Another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, raising the number of women who have accused the Cleveland Browns quarterback of inappropriate sexual conduct during massage sessions to 24.

The lawsuit alleges that the plaintiff massaged Watson twice. The first session, the lawsuit says, was cut short because “Watson had to leave abruptly after taking a phone call.”

Finish this story [here]

We’ll update this story as details emerge.

The Latest:

Jurassic World Dominion’s DeWanda Wise Tests Her Dinosaur Knowledge In Fun Trivia Game

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Split + Latest In Murder of Rapper Trouble

Black In Demand: Paramount+ Celebrates Black Music Month With Updated Content

Kendrick Lamar’s Short Film For “We Cry Together” Exclusively To Laemmle Theater In L.A

Jamie Foxx Recalls Being Confused For Rick Fox By A “Prominent Actress” High On Cocaine

Lizzo Gives Barbie Vibes In A Pink Valentino Look At The Screening of Her Show, ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

At Least 50 Killed During Mass Shooting In Nigerian Church

Cast Pays Tribute To The Late Thomas Mikal Ford In ‘Martin: The Reunion’ Special Trailer Coming To BET+

Families Affected By City’s Gun Violence Honor Loved Ones

Man Pleads Guilty to Killing “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” Star, Implicates Victim’s Uncle

Deshaun Watson Faces Lawsuit From 24th Massage Therapist was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com