Once again it’s on!

This Thursday (June 9) Supreme and The North Face will be releasing their collaborative Spring collection and best believe it’ll be a hot commodity once they hit these internet streets. Consisting of a Trekking jacket, hoodie and a few vests, the latest Supreme/North Face collaboration certainly has a few standout pieces thanks to some creative designs and vibrant colorways.

The Trekking Jacket for one will no doubt be one of the most highly sought after pieces in the collection. More than likely in Harlem. Just sayin.’

The Trekking Convertible Jacket features water resistant recycled nylon and zip-off sleeves at elbow and shoulder. The Trekking Zip-Off Belted Pant features water resistant recycled nylon with zip-off legs at knees and thighs. The Trekking Belted Short features water resistant recycled nylon with packable construction. The Trekking S/S Shirt, Soft Bill Camp Cap and Crusher feature water resistant recycled nylon with embroidered logos. The Bandana Hooded Sweatshirt, Sweatpant and Tee feature cotton with bandana appliqué. The Trekking Convertible Backpack + Waist Bag features water resistant recycled nylon with packable construction. The Trekking Sandal features nylon ripstop and open mesh upper with lug rubber outsole, buckle closures and printed logo webbing straps.

Should be interesting to see how long this collection lasts once it drops later this week.

Peep the Spring Supreme x The North Face collection below and let us know if you’ll be looking to copp any of the attire in the comments section.

The Spring ’22 Supreme x The North Face Collection To Drop This Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com