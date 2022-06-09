A Father’s Day Gift Guide For Black Dads

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Father’s Day is approaching and if your dad is tough to shop for, it might be hard searching for a special gift that will make him stop in his tracks. Most dads play it cool during this time of the year, and chances are they’ve already brought themselves whatever gadget or cool doodad you were probably thinking of getting already. But what if you could surprise dad with something unforgettable and a gift that he’ll be able to use well beyond the holiday season?

We have a few ideas that will certainly get those wheels turning ahead of Father’s Day. Our News-One gift guide has a little something for all the Black fathers out there from the outdoorsy and adventurous fathers to the pops who can use a little bit more sleep from all the hard work they do to support the family. Check out our ultimate gift guide down below.

For The Dads Who Love The Great Outdoors- Coleman Gas Camping Stove

If your dad loves the great outdoors consider getting him this neat portable camping stove from Coleman. It has everything he’ll need to whip some food up for the family while you’re out enjoying a fun day in nature. The stove’s durable chrome-plated grate is removable, which makes cleaning up super easy, too. For $89, it’s a no-brainer.

For The Dads Who Love To Grill- Roxon S601 6 in 1 MBT3 Foldable Grill Utensils Set

While you are at it, don’t forget to snag dad this all-in-one BBQ multi-tool gadget from Roxon. The innovative and portable set comes jamp packed with 6 functions that include a fork, spatula, knife, tongs, bottle opener, and even a wine corkscrew. This stainless steel compactable utensil set is perfect and if your dad loves channeling his inner grill master, it will definitely come in handy. Dad will be itching to throw another massive BBQ for friends and family once he sees this. It’s only $24 on Amazon, too!

For The Dads Who Love Tech- UV Smartphone Sanitizer with Wireless Cell Phone Charger

Does your dad forget to charge his phone before he leaves the house? Buy him a portable phone charger so he can stay juiced up throughout the day. This doo dad also comes equipped with a UV sanitizer that will keep his phone clean and free of pesky germs.

For The Dads Who Love A Cold Brew – Asobu Frosty Beer 2 Go Vacuum

If your dad loves cracking open a cold brew while watching the game, get him this cool insulated beer can cooler by Asobu. The vacuum’s insulated double-walled stainless steel construction guarantees a frosty cold beer for hours on end. It also comes with a built-in beer bottle opener, so dad will never have to go searching for one again.

For The Fix-It Dads – RAK Magnetic Wristband

Is your dad a handyman? He’ll absolutely love this magnetic wristband set. It will help him to keep all his nails, bolts, and drill bits organized while he’s working away and it can be used for everything from home improvement and construction to carpentry and auto repair.

For The Dapper Dads – RUGGED & DAPPER All-In-One Essential Skincare Set for Men

Dads need glowing skin too, you know. Give your father the gift of self-care this holiday season with this all-in-one skincare set by RUGGED & DAPPER. The pack comes with an invigorating facial cleanser, moisturizer, and a detoxifying mineral clay mask that will keep your pops looking young and fresh.

For The Work At Home Dads – Computer Desk Office Chair with Adjustable Armrests

Is dad working from home? Keep him comfortable throughout the day with this cozy computer office chair. It comes with a headrest pillow and adjustable armrest so your father will stay nice and relaxed even when work gets tough.

For The Dads Who Need A Little Peace & Quiet – Bose Noise Canceling Headphones

After a long day of work, your father probably wants a little peace and quiet to decompress from a busy day at work. Get him some noise-canceling headphones so that he can listen to his favorite music or podcast free of distraction. Bose makes incredible noise-canceling headphones. They are on the expensive side, but, to be fair, what’s a couple a hundred anyway if it’s for old pa, right? He’ll definitely be using these for years to come.

