93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Pharrell Reveals Special Guests Added To Something In The Water Festival Line Up

With Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival just a week or so away, the legendary producer has announced a slew of friends and surprises he has up his sleeve! One surprise is that Amazon Music will now serve as the festival’s exclusive live stream partner! Fans who can’t make it in person will be able to watch their favorites perform on the three-stage three-day event June 17-19th.

Newly announced artists include Justin Timberlake, SZA, N.O.R.E., Q-Tip, and more. Additional confirmed performers include J Balvin, 21 Savage, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Black Party, Bad Brains: A Tribute by Black Dots, TOB, and YungManny. Along with Tyler, the Creator, Pusha-T, Lil Uzi Vert, Mariah the Scientist, Rae Sremmurd, Run the Jewels, Ashanti and Ja Rule, Chloe x Halle, and more.













Not only is SITW on track to be the hottest festival of the Summer but the head huncho, Pharrell is set to release new song “Cash In Cash Out” with Tyler, the Creator and 21 Savage this Friday.

Yung Miami Launches New Podcast Show ‘Caresha Please’

From trending all over your news feed to putting Diddy in the hot seat on his own network, Yung Miami is capitalizing off of her love. Or is it love at all? Maybe we will find out exactly what the pair is up to during the first episode of her brand new show ‘Caresha Please’ on REVOLT. In a preview of the episode, the ‘Top Notch’ rapper is firing spicy questions to Diddy seemingly without him being able to even think fast enough to answer. Question: we have all been dying to know the answers too!

“When you woke up and we were trending, what was that about?”

Episode one of Caresha Please airs June 9 on Youtube and the Revolt TV app.

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Pharrell Reveals ‘Something In The Water Festival’ Additions + Yung Miami Launches New Podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com